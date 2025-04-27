Rhea Ripley to form new alliance with real-life friend and win WWE Women’s World Title? Exploring possible Backlash swerve

Rhea Ripley failed to regain the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas in a Triple Threat title match against IYO SKY and Bianca Belair.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Nightmare saved IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer from the attack by Giulia and Roxanne Perez. Before giving the title back to SKY, Ripley eyed the Women’s World Title, confirming that she is still after getting her championship back.

In the realms of possibility, Rhea Ripley might turn heel and form a new alliance with her “work wife” Cathy Kelley. Reports have circulated on the internet stating that the Stamford-based promotion is looking to utilize backstage interviewer Kelley on television, and it has been indicated that she might get into a manager role. Cathy and Rhea could do wonders together, especially as a heel duo.

That said, the proposed angle above remains speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Rhea Ripley talks about her panic attack before an important match

In 2024, Mami defended her Women’s World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40. Before her match, The Nightmare experienced a panic attack.

While speaking on the Toronto Sun, the former WWE Women’s World Champion broke character while discussing the situation from last year before her WrestleMania XL match-up against Lynch.

"For me, I still get nervous, dude. I get so nervous. I remember WrestleMania 40 against Becky Lynch. I legit had a panic attack for 2 hours. I was freaking out. I remember it was 30 minutes before the show started; we were match number 1, and I was still in hair and makeup. I didn't have my gear on yet. I was panicking because I don't know what's going on. The gorilla was at least a 10-minute walk away," she said.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for Rhea Ripley in the upcoming weeks.

