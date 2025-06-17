Rhea Ripley to form a new tag team with former Women's Champion after WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley failed to secure the victory in the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament on the June 9 episode of WWE RAW, where she took on Roxanne Perez, Liv Morgan, and Kairi Sane. However, Raquel Rodriguez interfered during the match, which allowed Perex to capitalize and secure the win in the end.

On this week's episode of RAW, Asuka punched her ticket to the semifinals of the QOTR tournament with the help of Rhea Ripley. The Empress of Tomorrow defeated Ivy Nile, Stephanie Vaquer, and Raquel Rodrigues. This was the Japanese star's first match since May 2024, as she was out of action due to injury.

Raquel almost had the match won until Ripley pulled her off the ring, returning the favor from her QOTR match. She took out Rodriguez with a riptide at ringside, helping Asuka capitalize and secure the win.

The feud between The Eradicator and Raquel Rodriguez might intensify after what happened on this week's RAW. While Liv Morgan may be out of action due to her injury, Ripley is still outnumbered, as Rodrigues still has Roxanne Perez on her side.

However, there is a chance that the 28-year-old might team up with the former WWE Women's Champion Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow's former Damage CTRL stablemates, Kairi Sane and IYO SKY, are currently feuding with The Judgment Day, and the 43-year-old Japanese star could agree to team up with Ripley to take on a common enemy.

Asuka and Ripley could go on to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship in the coming weeks. With Liv Morgan seemingly out with an injury, Roxanne Perez could replace her and team up with Raquel Rodrigues as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

However, the above scenario remains speculative for now, and fans will have to wait and see how it unfolds in the coming weeks ahead of Evolution 2.

Liv Morgan might be off the WWE screen after a shoulder injury on RAW

The latest edition of WWE RAW saw Liv Morgan suffering a shoulder injury during her match with Kairi Sane. This led to the premature end of the bout, with Sane declared the winner.

The Women's Tag Team Champion was rumored to face The Bella Twins for the title at the upcoming Evolution 2, but the injury could have altered WWE's plans. After being confirmed by Michael Cole that Liv had suffered a dislocated shoulder, she might have to vacate the title.

With that being said, WWE might have to pull in someone to take her place and tag with Raquel for a potential title defense. This angle remains a speculation; only time will tell what the company's next plan will be.

