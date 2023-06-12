Rhea Ripley to get a new Women's title tonight on WWE Raw? What fans must know

Rhea Ripley has been on the run of her career since joining the Judgement Day. She has become a beloved heel, with her story involving Dominik Mysterio being one of the most popular stories in the company. However, her greatest moment came when she won the 2023 Royal Rumble and defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Since WrestleMania 39, a lot of championship belts have been replaced. We got a new World Heavyweight Championship that Seth Rollins won at Night of Champions. Roman Reigns got a new Undisputed Championship on his 1000-day celebration, and last week on SmackDown, Asuka got a new WWE Women's Championship belt.

After Asuka received her new championship belt, WWE fans speculate Rhea Ripley will get one too. While there are many rumors, there is a chance it won't happen tonight on Monday Night RAW.

If one notices, the most common thing between all the new championships reveals was an announcement prior to the event. The World Heavyweight Championship was announced as Triple H's big reveal that would rock the foundations of the WWE. Roman Reigns and Asuka had their celebrations where they got their new championships. As for Rhea Ripley, there is no celebration or segment being announced for her, thus reducing her chances of getting a new belt tonight.

Rhea Ripley could soon break a two-decade-old record

WWE is very high on Rhea Ripley, which is clearly evident with her booking. The first push was getting her to join Edge as a member of the Judgement Day. Since then, she has been one of the group's most prominent figures, if not the most.

The second is her excellent performance at the Royal Rumble and winning the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, there is one more record the eradicator could break. Since joining Judgement Day, we have seen Ripley in various confrontations with male superstars.

She's had confrontations with Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, and has also had a number of run-ins with Solo Sikoa when The Bloodline and Judgement Day were face-to-face on RAW. Not to forget, she power-slammed big Luke Gallows. As her push keeps growing, we could see her soon wrestling the male superstars.

If she does wrestle the male superstars, she could break a 20-year-old record of a woman competing for the WWE Championship. The only two women to do this were Fabulous Moolah and Stephanie McMahon. Rhea Ripley could challenge fighting World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins. If that happens, a historical moment would take place in the WWE.

