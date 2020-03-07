Rhea Ripley gets an interesting appearance change

Rhea Ripley

In a recent interview, Rhea Ripley revealed that WWE has prevented her from getting any tattoos on her upper body. owever, being a massive fan of getting tattoos, Ripley has now decided to sport some new ink on her leg.

Rhea Ripely gets a massive leg tattoo

Over the week, Rhea Ripley got a new tattoo done on her leg and as seen in the image below, the reigning NXT Women's Champion got herself the new ink from Built 4 Speed Tattoos.

As noted, Ripley's new tattoo is of a Wendigo creature, which represents a mythological man-eating beast or evil spirit from native folklore.

Check out Rhea Ripley's newest piece of tattoo in the post below:

What's next for Rhea Ripley?

On the back of a massive 2019, Rhea Ripley's current focus remains on defending the NXT Women's Championship in a dream bout against Charlotte Flair at this year's WrestleMania 36. Having defeated Shayna Baszler to win the NXT Women's Championship, this quite arguably will be The Nightmare's biggest match so far.

While recently speaking to Sportskeeda's very own Gary Cassidy, the reigning NXT Women's Champion spoke about her upcoming showdown against The Queen and also opened up on the possibility of her arch-rival Bianca Belair being potentially added to the match.