Rhea Ripley should join forces with 26-year-old WWE Superstar to dominate the women’s division

While The Judgment Day continues to flourish on WWE's flagship show, Rhea Ripley, as a singles star and a world champion, has been falling back owing to a lack of credible challengers gunning for the gold as of late.

The Eradicator's rival Zelina Vega is on the blue brand, with the only way WWE could pick up where they left off in Puerto Rico, is if Vega manages to become Ms. Money in the Bank this Saturday night.

On NXT this week, Lyra Valkyria's attack on Jacy Jayne was noted by the Aussie, who paid a visit to Wednesday's Gold Rush show. Calling Lyra a "badass," Ripley has seemingly hinted at an alliance.

This could just be WWE utilizing the Judgment Day star in the NXT show, but the money would be on adding another female member to the RAW faction. It opens up the possibilities and directions the company can take.

First off, as evident on weekly programming, the Triple H-led creative era has a lot of superstars together, either one as the other's lackey, or simply as a team. Then there are factions. The Game knows how to elevate more stars with this process. It's even worth noting Paul Heyman's recent claim of adding a story within a story is the future of storytelling on WWE TV.

Rhea Ripley and Lyra Valkyria's potential union could be the game-changer needed for The Eradicator's title reign, and in turn, build a new star from NXT on the main roster. Unlike some other teams on the roster, both stars are the same age, and yet one is more successful than the other. This could make for a great story if WWE plays its cards right.

While Dom and Ripley's pairing makes for entertaining television, perhaps this is what the Aussie needs to dominate the women's division from a storyline standpoint.

WWE teased a future showdown between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch on RAW

Just days before Money in the Bank, where Ripley's former rival Zelina Vega, and even Becky Lynch, among others, compete for the contract, The Man confronted the Women's World Champion on RAW.

The segment drew a massive response from fans leading to many speculating when the bout could happen. Being a WrestleMania-worthy showdown, the company may want to save it for next year.

However, there is also SummerSlam coming up. Unless the company has a plan to bring back Beth Phoenix - also a match fans are clamoring for - perhaps the best call is to have The Man challenge Ripley at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Becky Lynch does not even need the contract to challenge Rhea Ripley. WWE could save it for either Zelina Vega or Iyo Sky.

But considering a recent report that revealed WWE's plans to create history by having the women's Money in the Bank winner lose their cash-in match this year for the first time, Lynch has a chance this Saturday night.

What are your thoughts on a fifth female member to The Judgment Day? Will Becky Lynch win the contract and challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below.

