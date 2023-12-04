Rhea Ripley to lose her title to 39-year-old WWE RAW star before the end of 2023? Exploring potential twist

Rhea Ripley is the reigning Women’s World Champion on WWE RAW. Mami has been the champion since WrestleMania 39. She’s successfully defended the title against the likes of Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, and Zoey Stark.

Speaking of Nia Jax, she is set to take on Shayna Baszler in the upcoming edition of the red brand. The 39-year-old star might earn herself a title shot if she wins the match against Shayna, but that doesn’t mean she could defeat Rhea for the title in 2023.

According to rumors, Rhea Ripley versus Becky Lynch for the Women’s World Championship could be in the making for WrestleMania 40. WWE has teased a match-up between the two superstars with multiple interactions on RAW.

It is possible Nia Jax could face The Eradicator in a title match before the end of 2023. Ideally, WWE would book a DQ end to preserve Rhea’s title reign in order to build up a feud with Becky Lynch on the road to WrestleMania 40.

When was the last time Rhea Ripley defended her title on WWE RAW?

Rhea Ripley last defended her Women’s World Championship on WWE RAW in September 2023. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day retained her title against Raquel Rodriguez in their rematch from Payback 2023.

The title match on RAW saw the return of Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force intervened by attacking Raquel Rodriguez in the closing moments of the match. The distraction allowed Rhea to put away Raquel with a riptide for the win.

After the match, Nia attacked the champion and put her way with the Banzai Drop. Both Rhea and Raquel were sidelined with the storyline injury for several weeks before making their return in the lead-up to Crown Jewel 2023.