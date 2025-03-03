Rhea Ripley to lose her title on WWE RAW due to legendary star's return after 303 days? Potential explored

Rhea Ripley is set to face IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship in the upcoming edition of WWE RAW. With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, no one is expecting a title change in this match. However, WWE can pull off a monumental shocker, leaving fans shell-shocked. In a stunning twist, The Eradicator could lose her coveted title due to a legendary star's return.

During the Women's World Championship match, Asuka can make a shocking return and help IYO capture the world title. The Empress of Tomorrow has been away from WWE since May 2024 due to a leg injury. However, she is reportedly gearing up for her homecoming. The 43-year-old might finally come back tonight and cause a massive title change.

Damage CTRL could officially turn heel on RAW with IYO once again standing at the top of the women's division. With the Women's World Title in her possession, The Genius of the Sky could dominate the roster, and why not?

Hence, IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair could become official for WrestleMania 41. However, there could be a massive twist in the story.

If Rhea Ripley loses her championship on RAW due to interference, she might demand a shot at her gold in a rematch. Mami would have every reason to do so. As a result, The Eradicator might get added to the Women's World Championship match at The Show of Shows. This could ultimately lead to a Triple Threat Match between SKY, Belair, and Ripley in Las Vegas.

While this would be quite interesting if it happens, the well-crafted angle above is merely speculation at this point.

Rhea Ripley to be booked as the underdog heading into WrestleMania 41?

The Women's World Championship picture for WrestleMania 41 currently looks unclear, causing a lot of speculation among fans. The WWE Universe has been wondering whether Triple H is planning a singles match between Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair or a Triple Threat match by adding IYO SKY in the mix.

Regardless of how it shapes up, Ripley might be booked as the underdog heading into 'Mania. This speculation arose since Mami is currently one of the biggest babyfaces on the roster. So, the chances are quite high that whoever she faces at the April spectacle will eventually end up turning heel.

Rhea Ripley could continue to get squashed every week by her potential opponent. She could suffer constant beatdowns week after week, which would allow her to gain massive support from the fans. While this will garner The Eradicator a huge babyface reaction, her opponent would get utterly booed.

A 'heel vs. babyface' feud has been WWE's traditional pattern for the big matches heading into WrestleMania. Hence, the possibility of Rhea Ripley being booked as the typical underdog seems possible at The Showcase of The Immortals this year.

