Rhea Ripley could lose her women's championship if massive legend returns to WWE after 8 years

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest stars in WWE. She defeated Charlotte Flair to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. This has also left her without a clear challenger, as Charlotte has apparently taken a short break from WWE.

In the meantime, Rhea Ripley might establish her dominance as a champion. There are very few stars on the current roster who could overcome her at present, and with the support of The Judgment Day, she can retain her title for a long time.

However, WWE recently made a habit of calling back former stars to the company. In fact, right now, one of the biggest feuds in the women's division includes Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch.

With that in mind, it might be time to bring a long-absent wrestler to WWE. AJ Lee has been gone since 2015, and the star at the time has become a best-selling author and is currently a producer and commentator on WOW.

While she has not wrestled, she has admitted to taking things slow and has not discounted an in-ring return completely. The star was a vital part of the women's revolution and helped change how fans viewed wrestling.

AJ Lee returning now to battle Rhea Ripley would be one of the biggest rivalries that WWE could book. The star's innate charisma would be immense, and the David vs. Goliath story would also write itself, given their size difference.

AJ Lee could become a top star in WWE if she returned to face Rhea Ripley

If AJ Lee returned to face Rhea Ripley, she would immediately be elevated to the top level in the company.

The star deserves a Hall of Fame induction, and bringing her to the company for one final run before being inducted would make perfect sense.

The star's battle with Ripley could also make Ripley into an even bigger star than she is today. Now it remains to be seen if she can get time away from her other project to return to WWE if the company wants her.

Do you want AJ Lee to return to WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes