Rhea Ripley to lose her Women's World Championship to 32-year-old star after Payback 2023? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley managed to escape her fate at Payback, as she somehow retained her title at the spectacular event. However, there's still a threat lurking around her Women's World Championship, and that is none other than Raquel Rodriguez.

This week on Monday Night Raw, Rodriguez challenged The Eradicator to another championship match next week. However, it has a special stipulation that Dominik Mysterio will be barred from ringside, as he was the reason the 32-year-old lost her match against Ripley.

With the addition of this stipulation, The Nightmare's title reign looks to be in jeopardy for the first time in months. However, Rhea Ripley will seemingly not lose her Women's World Championship next week.

WWE has been building her as an indomitable force, and her losing the title at this point looks far-fetched. The company seemingly wants to stretch the feud between Raquel Rodriguez and The Eradicator, which could possibly culminate at the next premium live event, Fastlane.

There's a good possibility that the match between the two superstars next week will end either in disqualification or in controversy, which might leave the fans baffled. Both superstars delivered grueling matches at Payback, and WWE might look to book them in yet another encounter.

Did WWE harness Rhea Ripley's full potential?

Rhea Ripley is one of the juggernauts in the WWE Women's Division, and the company is seemingly firing on all cylinders to make her the top star of this generation. Ever since joining The Judgment Day, her trajectory has seen a sharp spike, and her popularity has seen an unfathomable rise.

WWE has been going all out with the 26-year-old as a part of the faction, which is conspicuous. She has been a prominent member of The Judgment Day, and WWE is fully capitalizing on her, making her an invincible force to be reckoned with.

However, when it comes to her title reign, WWE has failed to harness her full potential as the Women's World Champion. Her championship reign has remained quite nugatory as the company has failed to focus on Rhea Ripley's individual run as a champion.

While WWE did book her in a few championship matches, those did not do much good for her due to a lack of proper build-up. The company has been mostly operating her in The Judgment Day's programs.

While WWE has been doing a phenomenal job with Rhea Ripley in her faction, the promotion has been slow in accentuating her as the Women's World Champion.

