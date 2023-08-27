WWE saving major Rhea Ripley match for later? Decoding the cues

Rhea Ripley has been a juggernaut in the WWE Women's Division and is carving her legacy in this industry. The Eradicator has vanquished countless opponents so far on the roster, except WWE's one of the most decorated stars, Becky Lynch.

There's no doubt that Ripley is destined to face Lynch at some point during her Women's World Championship reign. However, it looks like WWE is saving this high-voltage clash for a grander event. Becky Lynch recently hinted that she might go to NXT to have a potential storyline on the brand.

With WWE teasing to move the former Women's Champion to NXT for a while, it indicates that the company is possibly saving Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch's match. Moreover, both stars are on the same brand and have barely crossed paths, which leaves another inkling that the promotion is planning this feud for a bigger stage.

Furthermore, WWE has teased the rivalry with a backstage confrontation between the two top stars many times, which shows that the company has been cooking up this rivalry for a grander event. Ripley and Lynch will cross paths at some point, and this high-voltage clash is inevitable to culminate inside the squared circle.

Possible venue for Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch

WWE has been cooking up a potential rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch. While there are many possible places, such as the upcoming Survivor Series and Royal Rumble, WWE could still drag it to the Showcase of The Immortals next year.

WrestleMania 40 looks to be the perfect stage where The Nightmare and The Man can clash in a blockbuster match. Although Survivor Series is one of the four major premium live events, WWE might have some huge plans for the show, such as bringing WarGames back or the traditional Champions vs. Champions theme.

Therefore, a Rhea vs. Becky bout will possibly overshadow the major plans of the PLE. There are still 7-8 months for 'Mania, and the company has ample time to build up this feud. WWE can display a brilliant artistry of storytelling that will catapult this rivalry until they face off.

This is a feud that WWE fans have been waiting to see. While Becky Lynch is one of the company's top stars with a decorated career, Rhea Ripley has been carving her path in the industry. A feud between them at the Grandest Stage of Them All will redefine the WWE Women's Division.