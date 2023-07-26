Why does Rhea Ripley wrestle with no makeup at WWE live events? Exploring potential reason

Rhea Ripley has been one of the main attractions of WWE in recent times, and she has captivated fans with her overwhelming presence. What adds elegance to her heel persona is her ring gear and her makeup. However, fans have often wondered why The Eradicator attends WWE live events without her makeup. This is a question that has always made some fans curious.

The WWE house shows are non-televised events and give the superstars all the freedom to do anything they desire. The live events are mostly for the entertainment of the local fans, and thus the wrestlers serve amusement in the best way possible. Since the matches are not televised on big screens, it allows the stars to remain their natural selves.

This serves as the reason why Rhea Ripley mostly wrestles in live events without her makeup. She remains absolutely in her comfort zone since she is not obligated to work on her attire or looks during the live shows. The superstars sometimes even go beyond for their on-screen characters to entertain the fans.

It gives rise to some unseen footage that often goes viral from live events. Moreover, Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns, and other champions often carry replica belts during the house shows, as the events solely cater to fans' entertainment. The WWE Superstars save their shenanigans for the televised shows.

Decoding how Rhea Ripley rose to prominence

Rhea Ripley has been one of those superstars who became widely popular in a very short span of time. Ever since joining The Judgment Day, her career has skyrocketed, and she became an overnight sensation. Ripley unfurled her wings in the faction and showed the world her dark side.

The Nightmare's heel persona is one of the reasons why her career rose to prominence, and she has gained tremendous popularity. With time, Ripley has emerged as a juggernaut in the entire women's division. One of the other reasons behind her success in the company is the befitting portrayal of her gimmick.

Despite being a heel, The Eradicator receives loud cheers and chants from the WWE Universe. The reason behind it is that she organically connects with the fans and makes them cheer her or boo her as she desires. The WWE Universe could actually never relate to her babyface character. But as soon as Rhea Ripley gave the fans what they longed to see, she thrived in the company.

Moreover, The Eradicator maintaining her heel persona at live events, on social media, and in other appearances adds to her unfathomable popularity. The fans love to see Mami invade WWE shows with her on-screen presence.

