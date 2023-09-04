7 superstars who paid tribute to legends at WWE Payback: Rhea Ripley's gear, subtle Bray Wyatt reference, and more

Payback 2023 proved to be one of the most spectacular events of the year, featuring some incredible matches and segments. From the barbaric women's steel cage match to the unexpected turn of events in the Tag Team title bout, the show has been a treat for the fans.

One of the noteworthy elements of the show was that many WWE Superstars paid tribute to legends and Hall of Famers. While some did that during their matches, others paid homage through their ring gear. Let's take a look at seven superstars who paid tribute to legends at Payback 2023.

#7. Becky Lynch

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus tore the house down in a grueling match at Payback. The match had many hard-hitting spots that kept the fans glued to the edge of their seats.

At one point in the match, Lynch paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Lita when she performed her iconic Twist of Fate on Stratus. It received a thunderous reaction from the crowd in attendance.

#6. Seth Rollins

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins has been paying homage to late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt since the latter's demise. The Visionary pulled off yet another gesture in memory of the cult leader at Payback.

Rollins wore customized trousers during his match that had pinstripes embroidered on them. It was to pay tribute to Wyatt and honor the rich legacy that he left behind in pro wrestling.

#5. John Cena

Expand Tweet

John Cena was involved in a backstage segment at the spectacular event in Pittsburgh, where he was seen wearing a suit over his t-shirt while interviewing Finn Balor and Damian Priest after their match at Payback.

It is believed that the costume was a tribute to the late Pee-wee Herman, as the suit resembled the comedian's iconic getup. Cena also wore a bowtie similar to that of Herman and was displaying a funny side, just like Pee-wee's comedy character.

#4. Rhea Ripley

Expand Tweet

The current persona of Rhea Ripley is often compared with that of late WWE legend Chyna due to their similarities. This week on Payback, Ripley paid homage to the WWE Hall of Famer.

The Eradicator wore ring gear similar to that of Chyna, which the latter used to wear during the Attitude Era. The WWE legend made this attire iconic and popular, as it stands as an embodiment of her persona.

#3. Trish Stratus

Expand Tweet

Trish Stratus was involved in a brutal showdown against Becky Lynch in a steel cage match, which is believed to be the best match of Payback. While Lynch honored Lita during the match, Stratus wasn't far behind.

The Toronto-born superstar used Victoria's "Widow's Peak" as a tribute to her during the match. Both superstars paid homage to Lita and Victoria because these two women competed in the first-ever steel cage match in WWE.

#2. Mike Rome

Expand Tweet

Although Mike Rome isn't a WWE Superstar, he did pay tribute to WWE legend John Cena at Payback. Following his entrance, when Cena appeared in the ring, Rome announced him as the "Greatest of All Time."

This was a surprising moment for the WWE Universe as well as the Cenation Leader, as it came out of nowhere. However, fans have loved this adorable gesture of the WWE ring announcer towards John Cena.

#1. Kevin Owens channeled Sting at Payback

Expand Tweet

Kevin Owens is known for pulling off unfathomable moves, and his latest outing was no different. KO pulled off one such stunt when he jumped from the top of a barricade to deliver a Swanton Bomb.

However, just seconds before jumping, Owens screamed in a similar fashion to what Sting does before pulling off a stunt. Kevin's daredevil jump from the top with a scream was seemingly a tribute to the pro wrestling legend.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here