Rhea Ripley to lose her Women's World title at WWE Crown Jewel? Former champion reveals why

Rhea Ripley will face one of the toughest challenges in her Women's World Championship reign at Crown Jewel. She is set to defend her title in a Fatal 5-Way match against some of the top superstars in WWE.

One of the challengers in the match is Shayna Baszler. While speaking on Extraaa Dhamaal on Sony Sports Network, The Queen of Spades weighed in on the possibility of Ripley losing her titles at the PLE.

Baszler said that there's a lot of chaos that goes on in a multiple-person match and that it's physically all about endurance. She implied the fact that champions do not have any advantage in such matches.

"I think physically, it's a lot of endurance, making sure.. I mean there's a lot of chaos that goes on. The more members you have in a match, the crazier it gets,"aBaszler said.

Moreover, the 43-year-old stated that the more members in a match, the more chaos that unfolds. Therefore, she implicitly hinted that, amid all the chaos in the Fatal 5-Way match, any superstar can capitalize on the opportunity.

Shayna Baszer feels that Rhea Ripley has no advantage in the match, and she might be on the verge of losing her title at Crown Jewel.

Will Rhea Ripley lose at Crown Jewel?

The Eradicator's championship reign is in jeopardy, as she will defend her title in a multi-person match that gives her no advantage. Therefore, this could be the final few hours of her carrying the title along with her.

Despite the odds, Rhea Ripley will likely retain her Women's World Championship at Crown Jewel. The 27-year-old has been on an indomitable run and looks unstoppable at the moment.

Therefore, losing the title at this point will halt her red-hot momentum. WWE will likely avoid that, as the company seemingly has huge plans for her at WrestleMania 40.

Therefore, WWE has been building her up as a juggernaut in the women's division. There's a good possibility that Rhea Ripley could end up obliterating all four opponents in her upcoming match to display her dominance.

