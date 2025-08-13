Rhea Ripley might turn heel in the most unlikeliest of methods in WWE

Naomi successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a Triple-Threat Match at WWE SummerSlam 2025. That said, while Ripley still aims to regain the gold, she might turn heel in the most unlikeliest of methods.IYO SKY was initially scheduled to face Naomi on this week's episode of RAW with the title on the line. However, the match was canceled by WWE a few hours before the show, as it was announced that The Glow wasn't medically cleared to compete. This was further confirmed by Micheal Cole during the Monday night show, but no additional information was provided.That said, with Naomi being medically unfit to compete, Rhea Ripley might still demand a title shot against The Glow in a shocking twist. It should be noted that the latter's injury could be part of the storyline, something WWE has done several times in the past. IYO is seemingly busy dealing with Asuka on RAW, so this may allow The Eradicator to challenge for the gold against Naomi.This could be a scenario where Ripley challenges the real-life Bloodline member to a match and threatens her to vacate the Women's World Championship if she declines. Mami was forced to relinquish the gold a year ago, similarly, when she sustained a severe injury, and she could ask Adam Pearce to force Naomi to do the same.If this happens, the Women's World Champion might be forced to accept the challenge regardless of what the medical report says. Rhea Ripley could then turn heel and squash Naomi during the match. Interestingly, she could take advantage of Naomi's injury to pick up an easy win and finally regain the title.That said, this angle is speculative, and Rhea Ripley's heel turn hasn't been confirmed.Rhea Ripley to finally have a fair one-on-one match with IYO SKY?If the above scenario happens, IYO SKY might challenge Rhea Ripley for a rematch for the Women's World Championship.It's a fact now that Rhea has never beaten IYO in a one-on-one match in WWE. The last time the duo squared off was at Evolution 2025, but the bout turned into a Triple-Threat Match as Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank Contract on The Genius of the Sky to win the Women's World Championship.That said, if Ripley potentially regains the gold and takes Naomi out, IYO could challenge her for a rematch. With Naomi being out of the way, the two would possibly have a fair bout without any interference.However, this angle is hypothetical and based on speculations. Nothing in this regard has been confirmed.