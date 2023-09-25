Rhea Ripley to miss WWE Fastlane 2023? Exploring when she will return from injury

WWE Fastlane 2023 is just around the corner, but Rhea Ripley has not been present recently for any build-ups for the upcoming PLE. While fans may think she might miss out on the show, recent reports indicate that may not be the case.

Nia Jax returned on the September 11, 2023, edition of WWE RAW and laid waste to two top female stars. The Irresistible Force arrived at the end of the Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rhea Ripley match. Jax initially attacked Raquel but later put her sights on The Judgment Day member. Since then, both stars have not been seen on television. While it was reported that the Women's World Champion has suffered whiplash, that wasn't really the case.

As recently reported, Rhea Ripley had planned time off and is currently in her home country of Australia. She was even spotted last week with AEW star and fiance Buddy Matthews at a rugby game. It was then reported that she may be back in two weeks, which is around the October 2 episode of WWE RAW, the final episode of the red brand before WWE Fastlane.

While The Eradicator is out of the picture for now, the rest of The Judgment Day will remain active. On the upcoming RAW episode, Damian Priest and Finn Balor are set to defend their Undisputed Tag Team titles against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. On the other hand, Dominik Mysterio will defend his NXT North American championship against Dragon Lee.

Could Nia Jax vs. Rhea Ripley be a possibility in the future?

Nia Jax on her WWE return

The Irresistible Force has already made a dominant return by attacking The Eradicator on RAW. According to a wrestling veteran, this might not be a one-time appearance between both women.

Dutch Mantell, although he has some in-ring safety concerns regarding the recently returned star, stated that the Stamford-based promotion could be looking at a potential high-profile feud between Jax and Ripley.

"I think they do have some money with the Rhea and Nia [storyline]. Let's get the creative team on that and see what they can come up with. It is pretty interesting, but I did like the way she debuted. She just showed up."

What else could fans expect for WWE Fastlane 2023?

WWE Fastlane 2023 is only a few weeks away from occurring. However, the Stamford-based promotion has not yet announced any matches for the Premium Live Event.

WWE Fastlane 2023 will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on October 7, 2023.