Rhea Ripley to miss WWE RAW tonight? Why The Judgment Day may be in a predicament 

Rhea Ripley is often deemed to be the unofficial leader of The Judgment Day. Mami is determined to keep not just herself, but her dominant faction on top. Case in point, when Finn Balor and Damian Priest lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championships to Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes earlier in the year, Mami made it clear that they would have to do whatever it takes to get the titles back.

The Prince and the Archer of Infamy ensured they followed through on Ripley's orders, but they might find themselves in a similar situation on tonight’s WWE RAW. It so happens that The Eradicator was absent for Fastlane 2023, and that is where The Judgment Day lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles.

There is a high possibility that Rhea Ripley will not be present on tonight’s WWE RAW, considering she is currently in Australia with Dominik Mysterio. Both Mami and Dirty Dom are promoting WWE’s upcoming premium live event down under, the Elimination Chamber. If The Eradicator is in fact absent from tonight’s RAW, the Stamford-based promotion can explain her absence, citing promotional events as the reason.

Keeping that in mind, Damian Priest and Finn Balor are by themselves, with JD McDonagh not really being a threat, and no Dominik to run interference if needed. On the other hand, the Creed Brothers might receive some help from Cody Rhodes, since they came to his aid against Shinsuke Nakamura last week.

With The Judgment Day in a possibly compromised position, the Creed Brothers may be able to secure a victory over Balor and Priest.

Rhea Ripley shared an interesting photograph from Australia

As mentioned earlier, The Eradicator and Dirty Dom are promoting Elimination Chamber, which is scheduled to take place in Perth, Australia. They have been sharing Instagram stories and photographs from their tour, and 'Mami' may have found another 'Dom Dom' in Australia!

The WWE Superstars were hanging out with a young Australian wrestler named Jesse Lambert. The young man holds a strong resemblance to Dominik Mysterio, and Ripley took the opportunity to pose with him and post it on social media.

Rhea Ripley is currently the Women’s World Champion, while Dominik Mysterio recently lost his NXT North American Championship to Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline on December 9th, 2023.