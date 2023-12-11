Rhea Ripley to punish Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW finally leading to their breakup? Exploring the consequences

Rhea Ripley may be ready to punish Dominik Mysterio on RAW this week. At WWE NXT Deadline, Dominik Mysterio did his best to defend his North American Title against his last-minute opponent, Dragon Lee. Unfortunately, he lost the match and could not retain his title.

This is the second time that he's lost the title, after originally losing it to Wes Lee a couple of weeks back. On that occasion, Ripley was furious, and even issued an ultimatum to him, telling him that if he didn't win it back in the rematch, he didn't have to return to The Judgment Day at all. Thankfully for him, he was able to win it, and harmony returned to his relationship with Ripley.

Mysterio was not originally meant to face Dragon Lee, rather he was scheduled to face Wes Lee. Unfortunately, the contender suffered a back injury days before the event, and was in a lot of pain and could not even feel his legs. He had to withdraw from the match, announcing it on NXT days before the event.

On this occasion though, Rhea Ripley sent Dominik a comforting message, saying that though she was upset about his loss, he would still be a champion for her always. She also said that he had been a workhorse in the last year of his work in WWE.

However, Ripley already indicated that she was not too happy about the fact he had lost at all. Even though she comforted him in the moment, she may have punishment planned for the youngster, which he will likely discover on RAW.

When it comes to her demeanor, she's always ruled with an iron fist. She's helped her faction members when they needed it, but also punished failure. JD McDonagh, who was expected to be there to help Dominik, might also face the consequences of this loss.

Whether this leads to her relationship with Dominik finally souring or not remains to be seen. It could be very well what finally breaks up Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, which could lead to a character change for the young star altogether.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have been together for a long time

Rhea Ripley helped Dominik Mysterio turn on his father originally, to join The Judgment Day. Ever since then, the duo have been an irrepressible part of the faction.

Always together, they have been a thorn in Rey Mysterio's side, as well as any rivals they may have encountered.

Now though, with the star losing his title, there may be potential consequences down the line. This week's episode of RAW should reveal more about what lays ahead for the duo.

