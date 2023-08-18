Rhea Ripley reacts to criticism that she should get rid of her "dark" character 

Rhea Ripley reacted to a recent post on social media about her being the biggest draw on WWE's TikTok by bringing up feedback she had heard about her persona.

The Eradicator is the current Women's World Champion and the only female member of The Judgment Day. She underwent significant character changes since she joined the company as a competitor in the Mae Young Classic. She currently portrays a gothic character while acting as the on-screen partner of NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

After a fan on Twitter revealed that videos involving a Rhea Ripley appearance have amassed over 900 million views on WWE’s official TikTok, the RAW Superstar responded to the tweet by mentioning that critics told her to get rid of her "dark" and "goth" make-up and look more like an average person.

She added that she is not interested in doing that at all.

"But I should get rid of all the “dark” “goth” make up and look like a generic af human… nah, I’m GOOD!" wrote Ripley.

Vince Russo wasn't impressed with Rhea Ripley's work on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley was involved in a match with Indi Hartwell, which she won. After the bout, she got into a brawl with the latter and Candice LeRae.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo criticized all three women, stating they're not TV-ready.

"All three of you ladies should not be on prime-time television. I am sorry, bro. Hire an acting coach and producers, and make them do reps and reps and reps till they are TV-ready. If it's not good enough, don't air it. Make them have to work. These are high-school actresses at best. All three of them," said Vince Russo.

Rhea Ripley is expected to face Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's World Championship. It'll be interesting to see whether the match will take place at WWE Payback.

