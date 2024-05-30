Rhea Ripley relinquished the Women's World Championship on the April 15th, 2024 episode of Monday Night RAW. She suffered a shoulder injury during a backstage segment with Liv Morgan and had to be written off WWE TV. She will take a couple of months more to be back in action.

Recently, Ripley and Buddy Matthews were seen hanging out with the Australian pro-wrestlers Gabriel Aeros and Eli Theseus. The duo are listed as free agents on the Riot City Wrestling's (Australian promotion) roster and are good friends with The Eradicator. Seeing that she may need backup, The Parea (formed in 2016) can make their way over to WWE when The Eradicator returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

When Rhea Ripley returns, it may not be the same Judgment Day she comes back to. In fact, she may find herself replaced by Morgan in the group. So, with Morgan having Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh, Rhea Ripley can form a new Judgment Day with Damian Priest and 3-time RCW Tag Team Champions The Parea!

In The Eradicator's absence, Liv Morgan has taken over RAW's women's division. She defeated Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring to become the new Women's World Champion and successfully defended the title against 'The Man' on the following RAW.

Apart from becoming champion, she seems to have taken over the men of The Judgment Day barring Damian Priest. Dominik Mysterio "accidentally" helped Morgan defeat Lynch twice and was kissed by Morgan, Finn Balor was seen exiting the same car as her, and JD McDonagh and Balor tried to stop Mysterio from helping Lynch escape the steel cage during the rematch on RAW.

The Terror Twins and The Parea, together, can be an excellent force to challenge the Morgan, Balor, McDonagh, and Mysterio at every turn. Furthermore, there are at least three angles that WWE can pick up between the factions.

Rhea Ripley provided an update on her injury

Towards the end of April 2024, The Eradicator took to social media to give an update about her injury. Here's what she had to say:

"Can relax without my sling. But look at this nice swollen bump from my ligaments being torn and my collarbone poking through."

It's a given that Rhea Ripley will be booked for a rivalry with Liv Morgan once she is medically cleared. Unfortunately, there are no further updates about exactly when and how she is going to make her come back to the squared circle.