Rhea Ripley to return on WWE RAW and shockingly turn heel by attacking 34-year-old star? Exploring the possibility

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley hasn't competed on the red brand lately. The last time she was seen on RAW was on the February 3,2025, edition of the show when she confronted Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair, over their potential WrestleMania clash.

Since Charlotte has chosen Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship, Rhea will face the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. However, The Eradicator can also return on RAW before the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event to take out one of her challengers.

IYO SKY is slated to face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship on the RAW after Elimination Chamber. Thereby, Mami can attack the 34-year-old superstar this week on RAW, turning heel in the process. Although there is no hatred between the two, SKY is seemingly miffed with Ripley for costing her the Elimination Chamber qualifier match against Liv Morgan on WWE RAW a couple of weeks back.

This led to a somewhat embarrassed Rhea Ripley announcing a WWE Women's World Championship match against IYO on the red brand's show. Although there are fewer chances of Ripley dropping the title just weeks before WrestleMania 41, there is the possibility of the winner of the Elimination Chamber match interfering in the title bout.

Although there are six challengers set to compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, the names of Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Alexa Bliss are doing the rounds as potential winners.

However, it doesn't signify that the match at WrestleMania 41 will be a singles match. If Rhea Ripley turns heel and attacks the Damage CTRL leader, then there are chances that Triple H can add SKY to the WrestleMania 41 match, making it a Triple Threat contest.

Wrestling expert says Alexa Bliss can win WWE Elimination Chamber match

Alexa Bliss made a stunning return at Royal Rumble this year after a hiatus of nearly two years. Little Miss Bliss came along with a Lilly Doll and a jacket hinting at her union with Uncle Howdy's Wyatt Sicks.

She has also qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match on March 1 in Toronto, Canada, and according to veteran journalist, Bill Apter, Bliss can steal the victory on the main day.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter conceded that apart from Liv Morgan, he thinks that Alexa will win the Elimination Chamber.

"Liv makes a lot of sense. They are really pushing Roxanne Perez very highly now. But I think the fans want to see Alexa Bliss in that position. I am gonna go out on a limb and I am gonna say it's gonna be Alexa Bliss. The fans' reaction to her in the last two weeks has been incredibly explosive." [12:10 onwards]

Alexa last won the RAW Women's Championship in 2018. She is a three-time RAW Champion and two-time SmackDown Champion. It remains to be seen if she can win the Chamber match and subsequently win her sixth title at WrestleMania 41.

