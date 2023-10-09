Rhea Ripley's Crown Jewel match to be confirmed on WWE RAW? Find out Mami's potential opponent

Rhea Ripley wasn’t featured in the Crown Jewel teaser WWE dropped during Fastlane 2023. With that said, fans should expect Mami to work the November 4 Premium Live Event in Riyadh. The match might be confirmed in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

It is possible that Rhea Ripley could be booked to defend her Women’s World Championship in a fatal four-way match at Crown Jewel. The Eradicator of the Judgment Day can potentially put her title on the line against Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler.

The match was teased on the October 2 episode of WWE RAW when Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler brawled their way to the ring. The pair were supposed to have a match against each other on the show. The segment also saw the return of Rodriguez and Ripley.

A huge brawl broke out between four women as WWE officials tried to separate them. Ripley closed out the segment by delivering a huge Riptide on a security guy. She then proceeded to call out The Judgment Day to discuss business.

Both Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley were taken out by Nia Jax on the September 11 episode of RAW. WWE later confirmed Rodriguez suffered whiplash while Ripley bruised her ribs during the assault at the hands of the Irresistible Force.

When was the last time Rhea Ripley worked at Crown Jewel?

Rhea Ripley was part of the WWE locker room that went to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel 2022. Though Mami didn’t have a match at the November 5 Premium Live Event, she helped The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio) defeat The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson) in their six-man tag team match.

Speaking of Finn Balor and Damian Priest, the duo lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Fastlane 2023.

The Eradicator stopped the Archer of Infamy from trying to go out and cash in his Money in the Bank contract, presumably against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

It remains to be seen what the future will hold for The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

