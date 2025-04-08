Rhea Ripley's explicit actions to get her confronted by an unexpected WWE Superstar? Potential twist explored

Rhea Ripley is set to challenge for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, a WWE Superstar who particularly had issues with The Eradicator and her recent actions was Zoey Stark.
Ripley and Stark are former on-screen rivals. The former WWE Women's World Champion successfully defended her title against Stark at the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event.
The Eradicator's actions from a recent WWE house show didn't sit well with Stark, who called out the former for being explicit. She claimed that Ripley's actions were proof of everything being "wrong with women in today's society."
Stark could confront Ripley on the Road to WrestleMania 41. The 31-year-old superstar hasn't competed in a televised match in several weeks and could return to face Mami before her Triple Threat Match against IYO SKY and Bianca Belair at The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Amid her absence from television, Stark has competed on house shows, where she has unsuccessfully challenged Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship.
Zoey Stark had planned to exploit Rhea Ripley's weaknesses
Zoey Stark had planned to exploit Rhea Ripley's weaknesses before their match at Survivor Series 2023, claiming that she was distracted and not worried enough about her own title defense.
Speaking to SEScoops, Stark had suggested that Ripley might fold under the pressure. She said:
"She could think whatever she wants," Stark said. "Like I already said, she's spread thin. She's worried about so many other things like WarGames for the boys, the tag titles, Dom Dom, as usual. She's worried about so many different things. And no matter what she says, nobody can handle all of that. Everyone has a weakness. So as long as she's thinking about one of those little things while we're wrestling, that's it. That's all I need."
Fast forward to April 2025, Rhea Ripley is a two-time WWE Women's World Champion who has the chance to become a three-time champion. She lost the title to IYO SKY a few weeks ago on RAW.