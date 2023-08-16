Rhea Ripley's former rival could be out for vengeance on RAW? Analyzing the possibility of events!

Rhea Ripley has made a lot of enemies since joining The Judgment Day. The WWE Women’s World Champion invited the wrath of a former champion after kicking Edge out of the faction. The superstar is none other than Beth Phoenix. The WWE Hall of Famer teamed up unsuccessfully with her husband, against Mami and Finn Balor at Elimination Chamber 2023.

Recently, fans have wondered if Beth will ever revisit her feud with Rhea Ripley. The Nightmare has called the Glamzon her dream opponent in the past. A program between the two seems unlikely in the near future, because of Ripley’s ongoing feud with Raquel Rodriguez on RAW. In addition, there are a raft of superstars who apparently cannot wait to get their hands on the Women’s World Champion.

A singles match between Beth and Rhea looks good on paper, but it may not work on an actual premium live event in the immediate future. The former Divas Champion was pushed against Ripley because of Edge's feud with The Judgment Day in the first place. The feud culminated with the Rated R Superstar victorious against Finn Balor in their rubber match at WrestleMania 39.

Beth Phoenix, who seemingly stepped away from in-ring competition after Elimination Chamber, recently posted on Instagram she’ll be on SmackDown this Friday to celebrate her husband 25th anniversary in WWE. The 42-year-old wrote a heartfelt post on social media for Edge ahead of his big match against Sheamus.

The match was booked after Edge asked Sheamus to be his opponent during their segment last Friday on SmackDown. The two stars took a trip down memory lane with the fans, before the Hall of Famer challenged the Celtic Warrior to their first ever singles match. It remains to be seen if Edge’s former Judgment Day stablemates will be on the blue brand to witness the historic match.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's match announced for NXT Heatwave

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio appeared on NXT this week, where Mami called out Lyra Valkyria for her actions last week on NXT. She then challenged Lyra and Dragon Lee to a mixed tag team match against her and Dom next Tuesday at NXT Heatwave.

The match was made official for the NXT television special set for next Tuesday. Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have appeared regularly on NXT. Both superstars had singles matches on the previous editions of the white and gold brand.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if the duo will win their big mixed tag team match next week on NXT Heatwave.

What are your predictions for the show? Let us know in the comments section below!

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here