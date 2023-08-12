Why did Edge choose to challenge multi-time champion on SmackDown? Possible reasons explored!

Edge made a surprising appearance on SmackDown this week. The Rated-R Superstar said he wants to make his comeback in Toronto next week with a match against someone he's never faced one-on-one before. The person turned out to be Sheamus. Fans could wonder why the two are squaring off next week on SmackDown.

Edge pretty much explained his reason for choosing Sheamus as his opponent for his 25th-anniversary celebrations. The WWE Hall of Famer said that The Celtic Warrior made him believe he could return to active in-ring competition. He said he asked Sheamus to train with him while he was preparing for his comeback.

Sheamus and the rest of The Brawling Brutes arrived to a great ovation from the crowd. The Celtic Warrior and The Rated-R Superstar greeted each other with mutual respect. The two took playful jibes at each other by showing the crowd footage from their workout from years ago.

The former WWE Champion then asked everyone to be serious for a moment. Sheamus said he wanted career advice in 2004, and Edge gave him the best advice out of everyone else.

Sheamus then asked the crowd if they wanted to see the match next week, and they responded with "yes" chants. The two shook hands before Sheamus pulled the Hall of Fame closer and asked if he hadn't made a mistake.

Edge versus Sheamus is set for SmackDown next week

The August 18, 2023, episode of SmackDown will emanate live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. It will feature Edge versus Sheamus for the first time ever. The two superstars have never crossed paths one-on-one before in their illustrious careers.

They did wrestle in various multi-men matches in 2010 and 2011. The most famous match between them also featured John Cena and Randy Orton for the WWE Championship at the Fatal Four Way pay-per-view event in 2010.

It remains to be seen which of the two competitors will emerge as the winner in their first singles match next Friday on SmackDown.

