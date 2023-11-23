Rhea Ripley to be stripped of her women's championship due to breaking major rule at Survivor Series; Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley is heading into WWE Survivor Series with a major challenge, but she might still get involved with another match at the event. With the Survivor Series: WarGames event days away, Judgment Day may be facing odds that are against them despite having the proverbial "advantage" going into the match.

On RAW this week, Drew McIntyre won the advantage for Judgment Day, defeating Jey Uso. However, they didn't get the chance to celebrate for too long, as Cody Rhodes then announced the return of a top star to the company and as a part of his team - Randy Orton. While not naming him, the hints he dropped were enough for fans to confirm that the Apex Predator would be back and siding with Rhodes at WarGames.

Thus, with a major return like Orton, Judgment Day may be in trouble on the night of the event. Given that they like to stack the numbers in their favor - and have done so regularly since first forming in WWE - they may just depend on their best weapon in Rhea Ripley. Ripley has never hesitated to get involved in men's matches, and although she's facing Zoey Stark, is likely to do so again at WarGames.

As a presence outside the ring, or even if she sneaks into the ring, her interference could well lead to Cody Rhodes' side losing. However, there is one man who won't take it well. Although the match does not have traditional rules, Adam Pearce wants both sides to keep things fair so that the feud ends.

Clearly tired of all of the brawls between the two sides on RAW so far, he would not want either side to have an excuse to continue the feud any further after the event.

Thus, if Rhea Ripley intervenes and helps her side in the match, she might find herself punished the day after on RAW, where Adam Pearce may decide to strip her of her title.

Pearce has come into his own as an authority figure in recent weeks and may further look to establish himself by making a firm ruling on the matter.

Rhea Ripley has a big challenge at WWE Survivor Series in the form of Zoey Stark

Given that The Eradicator has shown herself as a dominant champion who has defeated all her opponents at one time or another, she might be facing a bigger challenge than she's used to with Zoey Stark.

Stark's place in WWE is on the rise, and although she's not really had that establishing victory in the company yet, she's not far from it. A win over Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series would get her there.