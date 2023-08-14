Rhea Ripley to walk away from The Judgment Day on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring the potential

Rhea Ripley has been playing The Judgment Day's peacekeeper on WWE RAW for weeks. She is always there to talk sense into Finn Balor and Damian Priest whenever they have trouble. However, tonight's edition of the red show might lead to a shocking turn of events for The Nightmare and her faction.

Rhea Ripley could walk away from The Judgment Day on WWE RAW tonight. Here's how the whole angle could play out. Balor and Priest may finally come to blows after weeks of miscommunication, causing Ripley to leave them alone.

JD McDonagh could be the one to orchestrate a potential fallout between Balor and Priest. The upstart was the one who suggested The Archer of Infamy get rid of his Money in the Bank briefcase because it was getting between his friendship with Balor.

The WWE commentary team noted on RAW last Monday that McDonagh was trying to get in The Judgment Day by taking out Sami Zayn with an attack. The Master Strategist was supposed to team up with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes against Balor, Priest, and Dominik Mysterio.

The assault on Zayn led to Shinsuke Nakamura replacing him on WWE RAW. The babyfaces managed to beat the heels in a six-man tag team match. After the bout, Nakamura confirmed his heel turn by taking out the World Heavyweight Champion with the Kinshasa.

What's in store for Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day on WWE RAW tonight?

Although WWE hasn't officially announced a segment featuring Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day, the faction will likely cause (or get into) trouble on RAW this week. The events of the red show last week didn't go down in the group's favor, and they might try to set things right tonight.

Rhea Ripley was attacked by Raquel Rodriguez on last week's RAW. The former Women's Tag Team Champion is recovering from a kayfabe leg injury, which was dealt to her by The Eradicator before SummerSlam 2023.

It remains to be seen if the former best friends will collide again on RAW this week in the buildup to Ripley's rumored Women's World Championship defense at Payback 2023.

What are your predictions for WWE RAW tonight? Let us know in the comments section below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here