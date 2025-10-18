Rhea Ripley to walk away from WWE following scary accident during live show? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley is having a blast in WWE, as she has begun a new ride on RAW, taking over the tag team division alongside her once rival, IYO SKY. However, despite all her success, Mami could shockingly walk away from the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Recently, the company hosted shows in Japan, and Ripley was part of the tour. During a Fatal Four-Way bout for the Women's World Championship between Ripley, IYO SKY, Raquel Rodriguez, and Stephanie Vaquer at SuperShow Japan, Tokyo, Mami suffered a scary accident, injured her nose, and was captured pouring blood all over the place. She had to be assisted backstage. The 29-year-old star later shared a graphic video of herself with her nose brutally bruised.

Ad

Trending

Following the scary accident, Rhea might walk away from the Stamford-based promotion and go on medical leave until the upcoming edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. Mami was brutally attacked last week by The Kabuki Warriors on RAW, and the promotion could use the angle to write her off.

Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

The former Judgment Day member could later return after SNME, on the road to Survivor Series, and might even take part in a Women's WarGames match.

That said, the angle proposed above is hypothetical, and nothing has been confirmed as of now.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley talks about her husband's support

Rhea Ripley is married to former WWE and current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and due to them being in different promotions, it gets difficult for them to find time for each other.

Ad

Speaking on Allenownz Wrasslin, the 29-year-old star talked about her husband, Buddy, and was grateful for his support, as he understands the pro-wrestling business and her schedule.

"Umm, it's needed. It's very much needed. Umm, this is such a wild, strange, weird business, and a lot of people don't understand it. So to be able to find a spouse that, like, actually understands everything that you're going through and isn't gonna judge you or get mad at you for you not being able to respond on a work day. Like that stuff, that is, like, so crucial to me and beneficial because, like, I don't have to explain myself," she said.

The severity of Mami's injury hasn't been revealed as of writing this piece. It remains to be seen if Ripley is seriously injured and what plans the WWE creative team has in store for her in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences