Rhea Ripley to walk away from WWE after what went down at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley tried her best to win back the WWE Women's World Championship on Night Two of WrestleMania 41, but things didn't end in her favour. IYO SKY managed to pin Bianca Belair and retain her title at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

With another failed attempt against The Genius of the Sky to become the new Women’s World Champion, Rhea Ripley might be quite frustrated. The Eradicator has already been quite adamant about being on the top of the roster, but continuous failures, including one at WrestleMania 41, could compel her to walk away from the company and take some time off TV and recollect herself.

Further, with IYO SKY still the champion, it doesn’t seem like the Eradicator would go after the title yet again after her loss at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Rather, Ripley possibly has to build a new feud and earn her way back to the top.

With a new feud yet to be established, Ripley has the perfect opportunity to take some time off and then return after a few weeks to make an impact on the roster once again. WWE is reportedly set to feature the return of the Evolution premium live event on July 5, and that would be the perfect time for Ripley to return to the company.

This could end up being a storyline in itself, with the former champion having the opportunity to get back on top.

Rhea Ripley recently revealed that she was having trust issues

While in the wrestling industry, trusting anyone at any point in time is a big mistake, Rhea Ripley has held this chip on her shoulder. During the Countdown to WrestleMania Sunday show, Ripley stated that she was having major trust issues ahead of the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Eradicator recalled Dominik Mysterio’s betrayal of her, followed by her friendship issues with Bianca Belair and IYO SKY after the beginning of their feud ahead of WrestleMania, stating that the only person she trusted was herself.

"It's really shaped me in a way where I'm going out there for myself. No one is going to have my back like I do. I have a lot of trust issues now, and I mean, I always had them before at the same time, but now it's at an all-time high. So the one person I know I can trust is me… A lot of people that I thought were very trustworthy people have then shown me that they are not. I felt like I could only count on pretty much two individuals that I have been in this business with since the day I started, Bianca Belair and IYO SKY. They really proved to me that trust shouldn't be given out to everyone, and it's heartbreaking," she stated.

While Rhea Ripley has lost a huge opportunity to reclaim her gold, she would look to get her hands on the title again in the future. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the star.

