Rhodes vs. Rollins was rockin' at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

At WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes made beautiful music together inside the ring.

Upon Cody's return to WWE, the very first performer he has had difficulties with has been The Architect. The pair had arguably the best match of WrestleMania 38. This was inundated with the obligatory "Welcome Home" cheers that The American Nightmare received throughout their epic confrontation.

As the prodigal son returned to the company that originally made him a star, there was a buzz in the air. It was almost a buzz or a rhythm. That same musical madness invaded the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, in their re-match at WrestleMania Backlash.

The bout even started out as music to the fans' ears, as they sang along to both competitors' theme songs before the battle even started. The band played on from there as Rollins and Rhodes put on another classic.

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins is a perfect rivalry, and it showed at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Unlike their all-out war at The Grandest Stage of Them All, this match was more of a song of science with lots more chain wrestling and reversals. Most of the bout took place in the ring, and there was less brawling.

With a lineup that many fans and observers possibly felt was underwhelming, WrestleMania Backlash kicked off in strong fashion. If the opening act is this good, you can expect the rest of the show to potentially live up to that terrific performance.

Rollins played all the hits, including hitting a Pedigree on Rhodes. Throughout most of the bout, it appeared as if The Visionary would get the most out of his esteemed opponent. He looked even sharper and much more focused in this match-up than he did in their first meeting.

Rhodes finally got things rocking later in the encounter, turning the tide on Rollins in a roll-up situation. Even though The American Nightmare would resort to grabbing a handful of trunks to secure the win, it didn't mar what a terrific match this was. Both men should be proud of the way they kicked off the night.

Rhodes and Rollins have a natural chemistry that allows them to perform very well together. They are similar in size and experience. Both have wrestled in some major, high-profile matches.

The two men are essentially modern-day wrestling royalty, and this shouldn't be the last time we see this pairing. They can have a great, long-term rivalry in WWE in the years ahead.

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rolins at WrestleMania Backlash struck a chord with the fans in attendance, and it was a symphony of sports entertainment. Hopefully, we will see an encore from these two in the future.

