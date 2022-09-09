5 WWE Superstars who are close friends with Ric Flair

Ric Flair is one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. The Nature Boy has had some of the greatest rivalries in wrestling history.

The sixteen-time world champion feuded with the likes of Sting, Lex Luger, Barry Windham, Ravishing Rick Rude, Vader, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Mr. Perfect, Hulk Hogan, and Macho Man Randy Savage. The list is endless.

Over the years, Flair has made some enemies for one reason or the other. However, on the other side of the coin, The Nature Boy has made some good, close friends as well. Some of whom you wouldn’t expect to be friendly with Naitch in the first place.

With that said, let’s look at five WWE Superstars who are close friends with Ric Flair.

#5. The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels' friendship with Ric Flair told an emotional story at WrestleMania XXIV

Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels had a historic match at WrestleMania XXIV that ended up being Flair’s first retirement match in 2008. Many fans would never expect these two to ever be friends, considering that Flair is an NWA (WCW) guy and HBK is a WWE guy.

The two men became close friends throughout the early 2000s, as Michaels idolized Flair during his childhood. When it came time for The Nature Boy to choose who his opponent would be for his final WWE match, he reportedly chose Shawn Michaels.

Both Flair and Michaels are considered two of the best wrestlers of all-time. The fact that they became close friends is like putting the cherry on top.

#4. Dennis Rodman mixing it up with "The Nature Boy"

Dennis Rodman attended Ric Flair's wedding several years ago.

Former professional basketball player Dennis Rodman made many guest appearances in WCW as a member of the nWo in 1997, the basketball player had a passion and desire to learn more about the wrestling business. and Flair happened to be one of the wrestlers that Rodman worked with behind the scenes.

The two men became friends during the late 90s. The Worm was one of the few non-wrestlers to appear at Ric Flair’s 70th birthday party a few years ago.

Both Rodman and Flair have spoken highly about each other publicly and are close friends. Making “Rodzilla” and “The Nature Boy” the most charismatic team in wrestling history.

#3. Stone Cold Steve Austin loves sharing a few cold ones with Naitch

Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Nature Boy became close friends due to the amount of personal and professional respect each man had for each other.

Austin and Flair worked together and shared some cool moments in WCW and WWE, respectively. The Texas Rattlesnake looked up to Flair growing up and was one of his inspirations for breaking into the wrestling business.

Austin interviewed Flair on The Broken Skull Sessions in 2020. During the podcast we saw the two men love catching up together and shooting the breeze over a few cold ones.

You can see the chemistry both men have on screen, as they love to have fun together and share a close friendship that is exciting to see.

#2. Jay Lethal's "Wooooo!!" heard around the world

Jay Lethal helped train (and wrestled) Flair in his retirement match in July 2022.

Jay Lethal and Flair formed their friendship during Flair’s run in TNA (IMPACT Wrestling) back in 2010.

The infamous “Wooooo!” off between the Nature Boy and Letal in July 2010 was one of the greatest wrestling segments of all-time. The hilarious impersonation became one of the best moments in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling history.

Lethal and Flair would become best friends and grow close over the years from 2010. Out of respect and friendship, Lethal would help Flair train for his final match, which took place on July 31, 2022, at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Flair teamed up with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo to take on Lethal and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

#1. The Immortal Hulk Hogan and The Nature Boy Ric Flair: Two of the biggest wrestling legends of all-time.

Ric Flair wrestling Hulk Hogan during Hogan's Austrailian Tour in 2009.

The Immortal Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair were at one time enemies both on screen and off, respectively. Both men butted heads in WWE and WCW back in early 90's, with Flair taking shots at Hogan over his backstage politics and personal agenda.

The two men would eventually move past these political issues and grow to become good friends, becoming closer friends later in life.

Hogan refers to Flair as the best wrestler of all time, as Flair often puts Hogan over in recent interviews and podcasts. The Nature Boy wrestled Hulkster during Hogan’s Australian tour, which ended Flair’s original retirement back in 2009.

