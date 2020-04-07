Ric Flair compares Charlotte Flair to 17-time champion

Ric Flair heaped praise on his daughter Charlotte Flair.

The Nature Boy claimed that she is the Randy Orton of the Women's division!

Ric Flair was full of praise for his daughter

16-time World Champion Ric Flair has claimed that his daughter Charlotte Flair is the Randy Orton of the Women’s division. The former RAW and SmackDown Women Champion won the NXT Women’s Championship after defeating Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36.

Ahead of the event, Ric Flair spoke to Alex McCarthy on talkSPORT. After heaping praise on Randy Orton, he went on to speak about his daughter, claiming that The Queen is the Orton of the Women’s division.

“Well, you know me,” he continued, “people are going to say I’m biased, but she’s the female Orton. Younger, less time in the business, but she’s picked it up.”

Flair stated that his daughter has been in the greatest of all time bracket since WrestleMania 32 and believes that she continues to strengthen that claim every time she is inside the squared circle.

“The art of being able to make somebody look good and make the match the priority rather than what you are capable of doing or not doing is what separates the good from the great. She’s been in that conversation as the greatest ever since, I think, Dallas.

“I think the conversation becomes more solidified as the greatest ever every time she goes out there and you have an opportunity to compare her skills with somebody else. “

The Nature Boy then revealed that Charlotte Flair was highly excited about her match and was looking forward to working with someone as talented as Rhea Ripley, who Flair labeled as “phenomenal”.

“I know she was excited and looked forward to the match with Rhea, she certainly didn’t look at it as a step down. She looked at it as an opportunity to wrestle somebody else with a lot of skills and a great work ethic.

“Rhea is a great girl. I’ve only been around her a couple of times, but she’s phenomenal and they’ll have a tremendous match.”

Ric Flair comparing his daughter with Randy Orton, who has won 17 different title reigns during his time in WWE including 13 world championship reigns, is a massive compliment and shows what she is capable.

Flair and Ripley did indeed go on to have a great match at the Show of Shows. The duo battled for almost 21 minutes before The Queen locked The Nightmare in a Figure-Eight, which forced the latter to tap out and lose the NXT Women’s Championship in the process.

As a result, Charlotte Flair became the second person ever to win the NXT Women’s Championship twice, with the first one being Shayna Baszler.