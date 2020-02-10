Ric Flair opens up about one difference between himself and Charlotte

16-time world champion and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was recently a guest on the Don't Tell Me The Score podcast hosted by Simon Mundie.

During the show, Flair was asked about his daughter, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair. Ric has often spoken about how proud he is of his daughter's achievements and it was no different on this occasion.

He went on to reveal the one big difference between himself and Charlotte. Here's what Flair had to say:

"She wakes up every day wanting to be better, just like I did. The difference is, I knew how much better I was. Then I started having self-confidence issues. She's never going to have that. I've always taken her and pushed her. I could see this gift. She's got it all and she's tough."

Charlotte won the 2020 women's Royal Rumble match, eliminating Shayna Baszler last for the win. it looks like she will go on to challenge NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania later this year.

Charlotte has a staggering 11 women's championships during her time in WWE, 10 of which have come on the main roster.