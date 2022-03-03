Ric Flair calls WWE commentator one of the best in the business

Ric Flair believes Corey Graves is one of the best commentators WWE has had in years.

Graves made the transition from being an in-ring performer to the commentary booth after suffering from concussion issues. He has been a part of the main roster team since 2016 and is presently one of the three commentators on RAW.

During the latest episode of the Wooooo Nation Uncensored show, Ric Flair feels that RAW commentator Corey Graves is one of the best WWE commentators in recent years:

"Fabulous announcer. He's spot on, he's entertaining, and he knows what he's talking about, because he's done it. (From 43:40 to 43:52)

The Hall of Famer praised Graves and his ability to get fans excited about a match even before it begins.

"Corey can get the match 'over' before it gets started. He covers their entrances, he's got their stats... he's got the match exciting before it even starts. Corey is one of the best they've had in years," said Flair. (From 44:04 to 44:21)

Flair also spoke about the best announcers in pro wrestling presently, naming the likes of Graves and Jim Ross.

"I would say Corey (the best announcers in wrestling) - you're never going to take it away from Jim Ross or (Tony) Schiavone, they're still very good. McAfee and Corey make the match on fire before it even starts. McAfee stands up, he joins in the crowd, and Corey covers the details of each character's strengths and weaknesses. I'm not saying it because he's my friend but nobody has ever put Ashley (Charlotte Flair) over like he does," said The Nature Boy. (From 44:30 to 45:10)

Corey Graves may finally be able to return to the ring in WWE

Graves recently confirmed reports that he has been cleared to wrestle, eight years after he was forced to retire.

The RAW commentator stated that his doctors gave him the green light eight months ago. Graves wants to get back in the ring, but is in no hurry to do so and loves doing commentary work.

The RAW personality has gotten physical while chasing the 24/7 title, which he also won.

