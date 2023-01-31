Ric Flair reacts after WWE WrestleMania 39 match is confirmed

Ric Flair took to social media to give his reaction after Charlotte Flair's WWE WrestleMania 39 opponent was announced.

Rhea Ripley's 2023 Women's Royal Rumble triumph earned her the right to challenge for a Women's Championship of her choosing at WrestleMania 39. On this week's RAW, the Judgment Day member confirmed she wants to face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship on April 1-2.

Writing on Twitter, Ric Flair referenced his legendary "To Be The Man" catchphrase as he sent a message to his daughter's upcoming opponent:

Ripley was widely expected to choose RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair as her opponent. However, from the beginning of her RAW promo, she made it clear that Charlotte Flair is the only person in her sights.

The Royal Rumble winner praised The Queen for improving as an in-ring competitor every year. She then explained how she plans to end her future opponent's latest title reign:

"I don't like the natural flow, I don't like the normal formula, and I don't like things being overplayed," Ripley said. "So, Charlotte, I advise you to enjoy everyone rising and bowing down to The Queen because they're about to rise to Rhea Ripley. At WrestleMania, I put you in your place. Charlotte Flair, I choose you."

Charlotte Flair previously defeated Ripley at WrestleMania 36 to capture the NXT Women's Championship. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the match took place without any fans in attendance at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The two superstars also faced each other in RAW Women's Championship matches in 2021.

How the WWE Universe reacted to the WrestleMania 39 match news

Although Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley have already feuded in the past, many fans were optimistic about the surprise announcement.

One suggested that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H should up the stakes by booking the match inside the Hell in a Cell structure:

Some Twitter users disliked the fact that Ric Flair posted a picture of the WWE rivals together backstage. The kayfabe-breaking image was taken at the 30th-anniversary episode of RAW on January 23.

The WrestleMania 39 card is subject to change. Charlotte Flair will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Sonya Deville on Friday's episode of SmackDown. If she loses, the match against Rhea Ripley will almost certainly be nixed.

