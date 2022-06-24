"It took me that long" - Ric Flair recalls when the proposal of a last match came his way

16-time world champion Ric Flair is set to showcase his in-ring skills yet again in his final match on July 31.

Ric Flair was last seen competing in the ring nearly eleven years ago in IMPACT Wrestling. Alongside the initial announcement of his comeback, he shared videos on social media in which he can be seen training with Jay Lethal. Despite concerns about Flair making his return with his health issues, he seems unbothered, and the legend even cited that this would not be his last match.

Conrad Thompson is the creator of the Starrcast fan fest, and the fifth edition of the event coincides with WWE's SummerSlam this year. It is scheduled to take place from July 29th to July 31st.

In a recent press conference for his last match, Ric Flair recalled how his son-in-law and wrestling personality Conrad Thompson called him up and asked him his thoughts about lacing up his boots one last time. The Nature Boy stated that it was not difficult to determine whether he would like to get back in the ring.

"We've been friends for, I wanna say eight years now nine years," said Flair. "I was aware of the Starrcast opportunity that he's done every year, which has been remarkable and been received so well. But I've never had a chance to be part of it and now when he called me and said 'What do you think about wrestling one more match', I had to think, well you know, 'Yeah'. It took me that long to say 'Yeah', I didn't have to think. I said really? And he said 'can you get ready?' and I said 'yeah, I can get ready.' Three months is a long time to prepare but it is enough time." (22:41 - 23:35)

Ric Flair is looking to prove the skeptics wrong about his last match

The two-time Hall of Famer competed in WWE and WCW for most of his career. Since his retirement, he has made sporadic television appearances alongside his daughter, Charlotte Flair over the past few years.

Speaking to fans and media the press conference, Ric Flair highlighted how this match was going to be the biggest moment of his life, and he looks forward to proving the doubters wrong.

"This probably will go down in history as probably, maybe the biggest moment of my life," Flair continued. "If I can prove to you and all the skeptics that I can do this and be good at it and be real good at it, not great, but real good and I'm hoping to give you guys the show of a lifetime.(27:12 - 27:31)

While Ric Flair's opponents remain unknown, it is rumored that he will be competing in a six-man tag team match. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what the future holds.

