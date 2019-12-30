Ric Flair recounts recent bar altercation between Hulk Hogan and arrogant fan

Ric Flair(left) and Hulk Hogan(right) with The Miz(center)

In a recent interview with WrestlingInc. in their WINCLY podcast, Ric Flair talked about the bar altercation that Hulk Hogan had with an arrogant and drunk fan a few months ago.

The incident at the bar

In October, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair were engaged in a storyline feud for WWE Crown Jewel. The Nature Boy invited Hogan to have one drink with him before Crown Jewel and when the two Hall of Famers went there, Hogan had a heated exchange with a drunk fan who insulted him and Flair.

Flair, who is famous for portraying the character of a heel inside the squared circle, explained that he can be an even better heel when he's at any bar. He added that the obnoxious fan in question did not say anything insinuating to the 16-time World Champion but rather traded some verbal abuses with The Hulkster.

There was this guy who came over and was very overbearing. I'd rather put him in his spot. I'm really good at telling off people that are making me uncomfortable. That's when I'm the best heel in the business – when I'm in the bar.

Unfortunately, he didn't say anything to me walking out and I left Hulk down there. He was more interested, I think, in getting Hulk's attention than mine and Hulk just used my line.

Hogan had a witty response for the fan which Flair quietly told him. While Hogan was making his way back to his hotel room, the drunk fan made some rather vulgar remark about him and Hogan got back at him with the line that Flair suggested to him.