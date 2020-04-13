Ric Flair reveals the two WWE Hall of Famers who could never be heels

The 16-time World Champion revealed the two icons who were not made to be heels.

He also said that Sting should have not been a heel.

Ric Flair

Ric Flair spoke about several things on his recent appearance on the Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the wrestlers who were great as babyfaces and heels, and how some wrestlers could never be heels.

Austin said that Ricky Steamboat was the best babyface ever. Flair added to that list by saying Shawn Michaels was also a great babyface. Flair revealed two WWE Hall of Famers who could never be heels and one legend that should have never been a heel

"Shawn (Michaels) changed it around. He could work as a heavyweight, he had an attitude as a heel. He could go both ways. There are two guys who could never be heels in my book, that were great. Jack Brisco - they tried and he could get heat in the territory. But how can you be that handsome and that good and really get heat. And Steamboat was the other. I hated when Sting attempted it. I mean some guys just don't have it here (points to the heart)"

Steamboat is regarded as one of the best workers of all time and a great babyface, and he and Flair had epic encounters in the past. Jack Brisco was a icon of pro wrestling in the 70s, who was an NWA World Champion, and was also a part of a phenomenal tag team with his brother Gerald, who had a long backstage career with WWE.