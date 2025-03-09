Ric Flair's prodigy to help Cody Rhodes and set up feud with John Cena at WrestleMania 41? Potential WWE scenario explored

John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025 has completely changed the landscape of WWE, with the star set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. With Cena now having The Rock on his side, Rhodes might also need someone to even the odds and have a fair contest at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

WWE legend Ric Flair could make his presence felt in Las Vegas and bring his prodigy, Randy Orton, out to help The American Nightmare retain his Undisputed WWE Championship. Further, this could set up a massive feud between Orton and Cena, making things very interesting on John Cena's retirement tour.

Ric Flair has already expressed his anger over a heel Cena potentially ending his record and becoming a 17-time WWE Champion, which is a massive tease that the legend could make a return to help Cody Rhodes.

Flair could bring out his fellow Evolution member to help his friend, The American Nightmare, by unleashing an attack on The Rock at WrestleMania 41. This could lead to Rhodes using Cena's distraction to retain his title.

Further, this could restart the feud between long-time friends and foes, Cena and Orton, before the 16-time World Champion retires from the squared circle.

(Please Note: This is just a prediction and is not based on confirmed facts)

WWE legend addressed John Cena's heel turn and his retirement tour recently

The John Cena retirement tour started with the legend's loss in the Men's Royal Rumble match. But things completely turned around at Elimination Chamber when Cena made CM Punk pass out with the STF to win the match and punch his ticket to WrestleMania. Cena then aligned with The Rock and brutally attacked his WrestleMania opponent.

Eric Bischoff, in his 83 Weeks podcast, recently addressed Cena's heel turn and whether the star would remain a heel throughout the year. The legend stated that Cena could turn back into a babyface before hanging up his boots.

"[Do you think Cena will remain a heel the whole year?] No, but it's going to be da*n near close to a year. He'll see the light but it won't be until the very end. That's what I would do," he said. [25:45 - 26:03]

Fans will now have to wait and see what John Cena has in store following his massive heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025.

