Ricochet to join AEW, top name to dethrone Damian Priest & more - 3 massive possibilities arising after RAW this week

Despite being one of RAW's most prominent stars, Ricochet has failed to make a true breakthrough in WWE. There are reports that the former US Champion's contract with the company is coming up and has not yet been renewed. Could this mean that the Human Highlight Reel might leave the company?

Following this week's RAW, some very interesting developments have taken place. Chad Gable has finally been granted another shot at Sami Zayn's Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle. Another match that will take place on that show is Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest for the World Championship. But there could be a major twist involved! Let's take a look at some big possibilities arising after RAW:

#3. Drew McIntyre to defeat Damian Priest because of Dominik Mysterio

Dirty Dom has been having a hard time maintaining balance ever since Rhea Ripley has been absent from RAW due to an injury. This week on the Monday night show, Ripley's nemesis Liv Morgan again tried to woo Mysterio. She even stated that she wanted to take everything away from Ripley, including her precious 'Dom Dom'.

Dominik Mysterio accidentally helped Liv Morgan defeat Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring and become the Women's Champion. It's possible that with Morgan's constant overtures, Mysterio will finally fold and decide to leave The Judgment Day. He could do so by costing Judgment Day leader Damian Priest his World Championship match against Drew McIntyre, thus officially aligning himself with Liv Morgan.

#2. Ricochet to leave RAW and join AEW

Ricochet's position as one of WWE's top in-ring performers is unquestionable, and his current reign as WWE Speed Champion only solidifies his reputation. However, with his contract approaching its end, there is speculation about his future. Fightful Select reported that other promotions have an interest in signing him:

“He signed a 5-year deal in 2019. I know he’s got interest from outside of WWE. I know for a fact. He absolutely does. Will Ospreay was even open in an interview last week saying ‘he’d love to face him again,’ and ‘at least his contract is up soon.”

This week on RAW, Ricochet lost yet another match. This time to the upcoming RAW sensation Bron Breakker. This could be used to write the high-flyer off television until his contract runs out. After that, he could go to AEW and renew his long-time rivalry with Will Ospreay. His in-ring style will also mesh well with the All Elite promotion.

#1. Chad Gable to kick Otis out of Alpha Academy

Chad Gable has become a hard taskmaster for his group The Alpha Academy over the past few months. The Master has been unimpressed with the performance of his pupils Tozawa, Maxxine Dupri, and Otis. This week on the red brand, after weeks of abuse, Otis finally decided to stand up to Gable.

However, Otis eventually gave in and helped Gable beat down Sami Zayn. But Gable would notice that Otis has started to defy him each week. This could lead to Gable aligning with the Creed Brothers and allowing them to attack and take out Tozawa and Otis, thus replacing the two current male members of the Alpha Academy with the Creed Brothers.