Ricochet was the right winner of the Triple Threat #1 contender's match [Opinion]

Ricochet will take a ride to Suplex City at Super ShowDown

In the main event of tonight’s episode of RAW, Ricochet won a Triple Threat match, which also featured Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley, to become the #1 contender for Brock Lesnar’s WWE Championship. The match will be held at Super ShowDown later this month. Even if it wasn’t the “sexy choice”, Ricochet was the correct person to win this match.

The first reason is because Ricochet was the only babyface in the match. If Rollins or Lashley would have won the match, Lesnar would have been the de facto babyface, and considering he has been a heel for the entirety of his current run, it would be weird.

This is also the case considering Lesnar is going to be defending the WWE Title at WrestleMania against Drew McIntyre, who is a babyface.

Another reason that Ricochet was the correct winner is because Rollins and Lashley are not in a position for a title match at this point. Rollins is a heel now, not to mention he has faced Lesnar numerous times in the past year.

The match has been done to death at this point, and we don’t need to see it again anytime soon. As for Lashley, while he has been booked strong recently, despite the feud with Rusev and Lana, now is not the time for a Lashley v. Lesnar match.

Lashley v. Lesnar is a match that should be held on a bigger stage, not an event that many fans don’t care about and that is being held on a Thursday afternoon. It also deserves more than a week and a half of build-up as well.

An important thing to remember about this match is that it is likely to be Lesnar’s last WWE Championship defense until WrestleMania in April.

It is very unlikely that he will be a part of the Elimination Chamber in March, especially since it is only several days after Super ShowDown. Rollins and Lashley are higher up on the WWE chain than Ricochet is, at the moment, so to waste a one-off match on either of them, especially Rollins, is pointless.

On the other hand, Ricochet is doing nothing of note, at the moment, so a loss to Lesnar won’t hurt him at all. It could do the exact opposite, as a strong showing against Lesnar could do Ricochet a world of wonders, as well as elevate him in the eyes of the fans and Vince McMahon.

Advertisement

While there is no chance Ricochet wins the match against Lesnar, it should be a good match if given time, like Lesnar’s past matches with smaller competitors like AJ Styles and Finn Balor. This is going to be a one-off match, and given the events of the Royal Rumble, where Ricochet played a role in Lesnar being eliminated, the match makes perfect sense.

A strong showing at Super Showdown could go a long way in building up Ricochet as a future WWE Champion.