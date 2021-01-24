Riddle reveals word he could use instead of "bro" if he turns heel

Riddle has joked that he could start using the word “dude” instead of “bro” if he turns heel in WWE.

In the early stages of Riddle’s wrestling career on the independent scene, he said “bro” during a match against Zack Sabre Jr. From that moment on, crowds began chanting, “Bro! Bro! Bro!” in support of the former UFC star.

Speaking to Catch Off’s Philippe Chéreau and Christophe Agius, Riddle said he has already thought about an alternative word for “bro.”

“Trust me, I’m thinking about changing it. I might become ‘The Rude Dude’ or something, and just be like, ‘Hey dude,’ and call everybody ‘dude’ all the time. But I already use dude, so we’ll see. If I ever turn to a bad guy, maybe I’ll be ‘The Rude Dude’ but right now I’m Riddle, ‘The Original Bro.’”

Riddle was known as The King of Bros before he joined WWE. As he mentioned in the interview, the former NXT Superstar is now nicknamed The Original Bro.

Riddle’s dream WWE opponents

Riddle (left); Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns (right)

Riddle has repeatedly said in recent years that he wants to retire Brock Lesnar. In the same interview, he reiterated that he still hopes to face The Beast one day, even if the feeling is not mutual.

He also said he would like to go one-on-one with either Roman Reigns or Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania.

