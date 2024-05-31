Rikishi to crown WWE star the Tribal Chief at Clash at the Castle? Exploring the possibility

Rikishi has been teasing his return to WWE TV for long. It wouldn't come as a surprise if fans saw him make his return to the company during the upcoming Premium Live Event, Clash at the Castle, which will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, on June 15.

The WWE legend could appear at the show and address the recent changes in The Bloodline. His son, Solo Sikoa, has taken over the control since Roman Reigns' absence and has brought in Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa while kicking out Jimmy Uso.

Should this happen, the Hall of Famer is expected to crown Solo Sikoa the new Tribal Chief of The Bloodline amid Roman Reigns' hiatus.

Rikishi considers Solo Sikoa one of the best superstars in WWE

Trending

Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle on September 3, 2022, by interfering in the main event match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. Still, for almost two years now, he has been part of The Bloodline and has had no success in singles competition. However, he has shown his great potential.

While speaking on his Rikishi Fatu off the top podcast, the Hall of Famer praised Sikoa for what he can accomplish in the ring.

"To be able to, you know, watch this promo of Solo, you know, turning into the Suge Knight of professional wrestling. Big shout out to Solo, you look sharp there, son!"

With that in mind, if he officially becomes the new Tribal Chief, this could be the beginning of a successful singles run for Sikoa.

Rikishi could send a message to Roman Reigns with Solo Sikoa's Tribal Chief coronation

The WWE Hall of Famer wasn't happy when Jey Uso left The Bloodline. He wasn't also happy when Roman Reigns supported Uso for his decision.

Thus, appearing at Clash at the Castle and crowning Solo Sikoa the new Tribal Chief could be a message of displeasure to Reigns for how he handled things. The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is expected to return to the company during the summer.

Clash at the Castle coronation could set the tone for the next Bloodline storyline

It is unclear what is next for The Bloodline under its new version. Solo Sikoa has brought in Tonga and Loa, however Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns are expected to return soon.

With that in mind, Rikishi's appearance at CATC could be the next step in the storyline and set the tone for what is next for the faction. On that occasion, fans should expect to see The Usos and Reigns reunite to take on Sikoa, Tonga, and Loa for The Bloodline's bragging rights.