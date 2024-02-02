Rikishi to make WWE comeback with former champion to deal with The Usos feud? Massive swerve explored

Rikishi had a message for The Usos following their confrontation at WWE Royal Rumble 2024. The Hall of Famer referred to the face-off between Jimmy and Jey Uso as a "historical moment." It seems the former Intercontinental Champion is now preparing fans for something even bigger.

The 58-year-old is campaigning for the WWE or AEW debut of another member of The Bloodline. The person is none other than Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf is looking to sign with a big promotion amid his free agency.

Given his ties to The Bloodline, WWE seems a natural fit for Jacob Fatu. Assuming Triple H signs the former MLW Champion, Fatu could be inserted into the ongoing storyline involving The Usos, Roman Reigns, and Solo Sikoa with Rikishi as his manager - paving the way for the Hall of Famer's return to television.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had previously stated that he was doing everything in his power to get Jacob Fatu on board.

“That’s my game plan, man," Booker T said. "That’s my game plan. I’m working as hard as I possibly can. Let me just say it right now. I’m giving a big shout out to Jacob Fatu. This is a guy who’s been working his a** off out there on the indie scene, grinding. The thing is, sometimes we make mistakes, but when we atone for those mistakes, that’s when somebody just needs to give you a chance, and for me, someone gave me a chance and look what it's done for me." [H/T Wrestling News]

Did Rikishi tease Roman Reigns' downfall at the hands of a Bloodline member? Analyzing the subtle clue

Rikishi has witnessed Roman Reigns' manipulation of his sons. While the former Intercontinental Champion hasn't outright condemned The Tribal Chief's antics, he's continued to drop cryptic messages with regard to The Bloodline's future on social media.

The Hall of Famer recently told his son, Solo Sikoa, to "stick to the plan." WWE has heavily teased a feud between the Enforcer and The Tribal Chief.

Could Rikishi's cryptic message contain a tease that Reigns would meet his downfall at the hands of Solo? It remains to be seen.

