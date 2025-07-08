Rikishi to return on SmackDown as his son’s manager; new Wiseman of Solo Sikoa’s MFT? 4 Ways the WWE Hall of Famer can come back

The Bloodline runs WWE. This has been the standard on-screen for the last five years or so. Be it Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, or Jacob Fatu, among others, the group has remained dominant.

Ad

This doesn't just apply to the wrestling stable, nor any spinoffs of the original faction. This applies to the real-life Bloodline, and it has for many years. Names like Umaga, Yokozuna, and even The Rock have all been key players in the company in the past.

One of the best-known members of the real-life Bloodline is Rikishi. While he had numerous names and gimmicks throughout his career, the dancing big man won tag team gold and the Intercontinental Championship before being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Ad

Trending

While Rikishi has mostly been away from World Wrestling Entertainment for many years, he could return to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in several ways. This article will take a look at some ways the Hall of Famer could return to television.

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

#4. Rikishi could be Solo Sikoa's Wiseman

Expand Tweet

Ad

Solo Sikoa has been one of WWE's most notable stars for close to three years now. He debuted as a member of Roman Reigns' Bloodline, but briefly took over the group last year until this past January.

Now, Solo Sikoa runs the MFT. His family tree of superstars includes Tala Tonga, Tonga Loa, and JC Mateo. Presumably, Tama Tonga will also be part of the stable once he returns from his injury and is back on WWE SmackDown with the rest of the crew.

Ad

Rikishi could return to World Wrestling Entertainment as the Wiseman for the stable. Rikishi is Solo Sikoa's real-life father, and that means they have a natural bond. More importantly, who better to give Solo advice and guide him than his pops? It would make sense given their connection, and it would be fascinating to see.

#3. He could be Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu's manager

Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu were rivals in WWE for around a year. Things changed recently, however, as The Samoan Werewolf left Solo Sikoa and his crew. In doing so, he has since begun to team up with Jimmy Uso.

Ad

There is still some tension between them, but the cousins are seemingly working together to take on Solo Sikoa's stable. Unfortunately, Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu are still outnumbered, which makes it quite tricky.

Rikishi could return to WWE as their manager. While he likely cannot get physical at his age and thus cannot truly help with being outnumbered, Rikishi can be a lookout and offer advice to the unruly Jacob Fatu and to another one of Rikishi's sons, Jimmy Uso.

Ad

#2. Rikishi could return to WWE RAW as a one-off to encourage Jey Uso

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jey Uso has had an incredible few years in WWE. He broke away from The Bloodline and went to RAW to be on his own. He has since won the Intercontinental Title, the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match, and even the coveted World Heavyweight Championship.

Unfortunately, much of that incredible run has come with some serious drawbacks as well. Jey lost the World Heavyweight Title back to Gunther on WWE RAW, failed to win the 2025 King of the Ring, and even got destroyed by Bronson Reed on RAW. He is in a tough spot.

Ad

Rikishi could return to television, but not for a permanent role. Instead, he could offer advice to Main Event Jey Uso. An impassioned speech to lift the spirits of his son and to motivate Jey could be what The Yeet Man needs now more than ever.

#1. He could manage Lance Anoa'i in NXT

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE has numerous members of The Bloodline. This includes those part of the Anoa'i family and those who are not. A constant array of Bloodline members keeps showing up, including Tala Tonga just two weeks ago.

There is another member of the real-life Bloodline in WWE, and this time it is an Anoa'i member. Lance Anoa'i, who is likely best known for his work in Major League Wrestling and Game Changer Wrestling, signed with NXT just last year. He suffered an injury immediately, however, and is yet to debut on television.

Assuming that Lance is ready to go any time soon, Rikishi could decide to go to NXT and manage him. This would provide wisdom for the next generation of The Bloodline. With Rikishi in Lance's corner, perhaps he could find great success on the developmental brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!