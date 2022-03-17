RIP Scott Hall: 5 current WWE Superstars he would have loved to face

WWE legend and two-time Hall of Famer Scott Hall passed away due to a heart attack on 14 March 2022. Famously known as the bad guy of wrestling, Hall was a founding member of the renowned professional wrestling faction New World Order.

Alongside Hulk Hogan & Kevin Nash, Hall revolutionized sports entertainment as a nWo member. Hall's exceptional performance as a heel in nWo won him the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Gimmick of the Year in 1996.

WWE @WWE "Bad times don’t last, but bad guys do." "Bad times don’t last, but bad guys do." https://t.co/Wvdh2wgCD2

Hall was an outstanding gimmick worker and an exceptional in-ring performer. In 1994 at WrestleMania, he faced Shawn Michaels in a ladder match that became one of the greatest matches in pro wrestling history.

As an all-time wrestling great, Scott Hall has given many memorable matches in WWE and WCW. In a fantasy booking scenario, the legend would've undoubtedly loved a contest against the five current WWE Superstars on this list.

#5. Damian Priest

Damian Priest considers the former nWo founder an inspiration and idol in pro wrestling. In WWE Chronicles, Priest revealed how the legend graciously permitted him to use his finisher and entrance walk.

By allowing Priest to carry his legacy, Hall shows his fondness for the talented superstar. Hall would have worked a match against Priest to pass the torch if he had the age and physical fitness to compete.

#4. Randy Orton

After his program with Evolution, Randy Orton adopted an evil and ruthless Legend Killer gimmick. Orton disrespected and attacked big names like The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Dusty Rhodes, and Sgt Slaughter as the cruel heel.

Hall, the bad guy of his era, would have loved to step forward and face Orton on behalf of the victimized legends. As the pair have never locked horns despite the feud between nWo and Evolution, Hall would have welcomed such a match.

#3. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins and Scott Hall belong in different eras, but they share some commonalities. Apart from being excellent in-ring technicians, Rollins and Hall play the heel character to perfection.

Much like Hall found the nWo back in his day, Rollins built the Shield. The founding member of the nWo versus the Architect of the Shield sounds like a dream match that Hall would have loved.

#2. Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler is one of the most underrated superstars in WWE. However, the showoff shares striking similarities with the legendary Shawn Michaels based on his persona and in-ring abilities.

Hence, Scott Hall would have loved to work against Ziggler to recreate his epic WrestleMania match against Shawn. Ziggler's cockiness and Hall's smug attitude add interest to a fantasy booking between them.

#1. Brock Lesnar

Over his tenure in WWE, Brock Lesnar has proved himself to be the most formidable superstar ever. Through his thundery F5s and dominating in-ring performances, the Beast Incarnate has built an intimidating persona in WWE.

While WWE teased fans with a faceoff between nWo and Lesnar at Hulk Hogan's birthday party, it ended as a one-off event. If it weren't for their age, the nWo members would have continued feuding with Lesnar with many matches between him and Scott Hall down the road.

In a fantasy booking scenario, a program where the bad guy wants to outsmart the beast looks mouthwatering. It is something Hall would've loved.

