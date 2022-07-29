WWE legend says RAW star's push will be on "fast track" under Triple H  

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg feels that Triple H could push Montez Ford as a singles star after taking over as the creative head of the company.

Triple H recently took charge as the head of creative in WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement. The Game also took up the role of Executive Vice President of Talent Relations earlier this month.

Road Dogg was a guest on the Busted Open show where he discussed about Montez Ford and how the RAW Superstar could get a push as a singles star under Triple H.

"Yeah, it definitely could [Ford getting a push under Triple H]. And look, I'm not saying it's gonna happen Monday [on RAW], or a Friday [on SmackDown], but it definitely will be on the fast track. I would imagine now, especially if Paul's [Heyman] in the other Paul's [Triple H] ear, and I'm sure he is, 'cause that's his business," said Road Dogg. [From 15:54 to 16:08]

Ford has expressed interest in having more singles matches in WWE going forward. He also stated that he wants to be a singles world champion in the future.

The Rock recently praised WWE's Montez Ford

The People's Champ recently praised Ford on social media and speaking with Entertainment Tonight, he later explained why he loves the RAW Superstar.

"I love that guy. I love his energy, I love his charisma, I love his work ethic," said The Rock about Ford.

The Rock said that Ford has worked hard to be where he is in the company, while also lauding his athleticism. With Ford getting the backing of one of the all-time greats in the industry, and those within the company as well, it's only a matter of time before he is pushed as a singles star.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Busted Open and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

