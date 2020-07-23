On July 22, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels turned 55. Former WWE Superstar Dax Harwood took to Twitter and posted an interesting tweet, taking a shot at the Heart Break Kid in the process. Formerly known as Scott Dawson, Harwood acknowledged that it's Michaels' birthday. He accompanied the tweet with a picture of Bret Hart and dubbed him as "the greatest wrestler to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots".

Former WWE Superstar Miro didn't seem too thrilled with the jibe, and asked him why he didn't tag Michaels, and simply mentioned him in the tweet. WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg responded to Rusev's tweet and bluntly stated that Harwood doesn't have the guts to tag Michaels. Check out the exchange below:

No guts! Be well Miro!! God bless you dude — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 23, 2020

FTR are big fans of Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels' arch-rival

It isn't exactly a secret that FTR, formerly known as The Revival, are huge fans of WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, who was possibly Shawn Michaels' greatest opponent in WWE. They have mentioned countless times in past interviews that they hold him in high regard and he has a lot to do with them becoming a popular act in pro-wrestling. At last year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, FTR's Cash Wheeler punched the attacker who took down Hart while he was delivering his Hall of Fame speech.

As for Road Rogg, he was a part of DX, one of the greatest factions to ever exist in the business. The stable was originally created by Shawn Michaels and Triple H, and Road Dogg is incredibly close with the duo in real life. Road Dogg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year, as a part of DX. Interestingly, Dogg's former tag team partner Billy Gunn is currently working for All Elite Wrestling, as a backstage producer.

It would be interesting to see if FTR responds to Dogg's shot at them.