It's a shame that the WWE Universe no longer gets to witness Robert Roode (aka Bobby Roode) as an active performer. The 47-year-old veteran is gradually getting more opportunities as a producer backstage, according to a recent report on his WWE status.

Roode hasn't wrestled for more than a year and, of late, has been co-producing matches and segments on WWE TV. The company seemingly increased his responsibilities this week as he was the solo producer for Akira Tozawa's bout against JD McDonagh on Main Event.

Ringside News clarified that Roode overseeing the match by himself was not a confirmation of him becoming a full-time producer. As things stand, Robert Roode is learning on the job and is on the path toward securing the gig on an official basis. Given his experience in the business, it isn't surprising that he is visibly excelling as a backstage agent:

"Bobby Roode is moving up backstage in #WWE, but we have been told that he's not a full-time producer just yet. We were told that, Roode is "still just learning the ropes of producing." That being said, producing a match solo for Main Event was making his way up to a full-time job, so he's on the right track," reported RSN.

Robert Roode's WWE career has had its highs and lows

Many would argue that Robert Roode came to the WWE a little too late in his career, as he spent his most successful years with TNA/IMPACT Wrestling.

The veteran performer had a great run in NXT, where he won the brand's biggest prize and was booked as the top wrestler. Following his main roster call-up, Roode won the United States Championship, before having successful tag team runs with Chad Gable and Dolph Ziggler.

Bobby hasn't wrestled since June 2022 due to a severe neck injury, for which he had to undergo surgery multiple times. While there are no updates regarding the former champion's in-ring future, the Canadian legend might have no problems settling down as a permanent producer.

Should WWE give Robert Roode the role? Sound off in the comments section below.