ROH News: Backstage details on Enzo Amore and Big Cass 'invasion' revealed by ROH star

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 444 // 18 Apr 2019, 04:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Enzo Amore (left) and Big Cass (center) have been making headlines since their surprise appearance at G1 Supercard

What's the story?

Speaking to WrestlingInc, Pierre Carl Ouellet aka PCO opened up on a myriad of topics, including the much-talked about 'invasion' at the G! Supercard event by Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

PCO addressed the aforementioned invasion by Enzo and Cass, and asserted that most wrestlers weren't aware of the fact that the former WWE Superstars were set to invade the event and brawl with a few of the performers.

In case you didn't know...

It was on April 6th, 2019, over WrestleMania 35 weekend, that a "Winner Takes All" 4-Way Tag Team Match for the IWGP and ROH Tag Team Championships took place at ROH/NJPW's G1 Supercard event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) vs. Villain Enterprises (PCO & Brody King) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Evil & Sanada) vs. The Briscoe Brothers (Mark Briscoe & Jay Briscoe); concluded with the Guerrillas of Destiny winning the matchup and securing the IWGP as well as ROH Tag Team Championships.

Following the aforementioned matchup, ex-WWE Superstars Enzo Amore and Big Cass (now known as nZo and caZXL respectively), jumped the security barricade and engaged in a brawl with The Briscoe Brothers and Bully Ray -- the latter of whom rushed down to the ring in order to intervene in the brawl.

Also Read: Samoa Joe's new feud on RAW revealed

The heart of the matter

Enzo Amore and Big Cass' shocking appearance at the G1 Supercard, and the ensuing brawl, has been a hot topic of discussion in the professional wrestling community as of late; with certain sections of fans claiming that their appearance may have been a shoot.

PCO elucidated that he himself is confused as to whether or not Enzo and Cass' invasion was a shoot or merely a scripted segment. The veteran wrestler added that he has no idea as to whether or not they've even signed a deal with ROH.

Besides, PCO explained that he's neither in favor of it, nor against it. He continued that Enzo and Cass' future with ROH is largely in the hands of ROH management, and he has no say in the matter.

Advertisement

Furthermore, PCO pointed out that the Guerrillas of Destiny weren't exactly pleased with the invasion. PCO also shed light on the fact that Enzo and Cass' appearance and the brawl, may have stolen the spotlight from the great match which had preceded the chaos, and taken away from history itself.

Moreover, PCO indicated that the ROH management could potentially be working the locker room. He stated --

"It seems like sometimes the dressing room is getting worked by the office."

"I'm in the middle of this and I'm confused. I think everything will unfold and we'll see what's going on in the future. Maybe it was planned. Maybe it wasn't planned. We'll see how everything will evolve." (*Courtesy the WINCLY Podcast; H/T WrestlingInc for the transcription)

What's next?

PCO is likely to continue being featured as one of the top stars in the ROH Tag Team Division in the days to come; besides also being set to face Matt Taven for the latter's ROH World Championship.

Fans can expect additional details on Enzo Amore and Big Cass' future with ROH, to unravel in the days to come.

Also Read: Teenager hits 'RKO' on fake alligator, arrested again

What are your thoughts on PCO's statements? Sound off in the comments!