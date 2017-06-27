ROH/WWE News: Cody Rhodes on Daniel Bryan's challenge &Goldust reverting back to his old character

Cody Rhodes opened up about Daniel Bryan's big tease and praised his brother Goldust

by Rohit Nath News 27 Jun 2017, 00:53 IST

Cody ended the Rhodes family world title drought after three decades

What’s the story?

Cody Rhodes spoke to Sports Illustrated about his ROH success, Daniel Bryan, Goldust reverting back to his old gimmick and much more.

In case you didn’t know...

Cody became the ROH World Champion after defeating Christopher Daniels at Best In The World in 2016. This was the first time someone from the Rhodes family has won a world title in 31 years.

Cody is set to face Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship this July in the G1 Special in Long Beach, California. It will be an ROH World Champion vs IWGP Heavyweight Champion match. However, it will be for Okada’s title and not Cody’s.

Daniel Bryan had teased coming after Cody for the ROH World Championship after his contract expires, giving the exact number of days as well.

Side note, if you hold the @ringofhonor title 462 days I may have to come after you, which would be 9/28/18. Be forewarned! #FinalCountdown https://t.co/alSLGCeNcX — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) June 25, 2017

The heart of the matter

Regarding Daniel Bryan’s tease challenge to him on Twitter:

“I don’t think it was a challenge, just fun. Daniel Bryan remains one of my friends. Final Countdown would be a welcomed tune, even as a competitor. I have always looked up to Dan. It would be major, major box office for all involved.”

He also spoke about Goldust reverting his character to the Goldust of old:

“I love that Goldust returned to the ‘Golden Age’. “I’m very proud of Dustin. One of the reasons we butted heads in WWE was because of timing. He was looking for redemption after the original Goldust run, and he was out to prove he had more left. He absolutely has more left, and he is wrestling’s version of Ra’s al Ghul. He is out there turning it up, on TV and at the live events. He’s got a lot left, but when he does hang it up, he’ll be Hall of Fame bound. I’m very proud of my brother.”

What’s next?

Cody will be gearing up to face Kazuchika Okada this coming weekend. It will be one of the biggest matches of his career by far.

Author’s Take

Cody’s success outside WWE has been nothing short of outstanding, and he’s shown that he has what it takes outside the stage where he learnt and performed in for the longest period of time. He absolutely deserves the success that he’s been getting, and it would only be better if his success continues.

He can make huge waves as a member of the Bullet Club and now ROH World Champion. There’s no doubt that WWE will be calling back some day in the future, and when he goes, he will most likely have a much better run.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com